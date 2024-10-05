Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

HON stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.81. The company has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.