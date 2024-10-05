Wiser Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Shares of PG opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

