Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after acquiring an additional 735,613 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after purchasing an additional 556,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,424 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

