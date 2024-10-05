Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $280.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $284.35. The company has a market capitalization of $420.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

