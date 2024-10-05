Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 279,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after buying an additional 137,935 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

