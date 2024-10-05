Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Target Price at $159.75

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.75.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.49.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,663.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,766 shares of company stock worth $1,039,264 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

