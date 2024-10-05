Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Receives $58.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of SOLV stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.