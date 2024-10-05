Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Receives $58.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Solventum by 64.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

