Brokerages Set OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) PT at $19.60

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KAR

OPENLANE Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,900,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,762,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,921,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,015,000 after buying an additional 146,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 293.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 181,364 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.