Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 206

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 217.25 ($2.91).

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLG

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

DLG opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.45) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 149.50 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 240.10 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.83. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 795.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,608.70%.

Insider Transactions at Direct Line Insurance Group

In other news, insider Carol Hagh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($26,083.47). Insiders bought 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,980,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.