FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $31.09 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

