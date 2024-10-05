IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$5.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$6.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.66. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.77 and a 52-week high of C$7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of C$527.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

