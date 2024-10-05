DA Davidson Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.17. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.7 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $178.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

