Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $5.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

UGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,497.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 143,865 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

