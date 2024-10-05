Analysts Set AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) PT at C$11.25

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGF.B shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Cybele Negris purchased 6,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,900.00. In other AGF Management news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,833.75. Also, Director Cybele Negris bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,900.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,885 shares of company stock worth $421,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$674.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

