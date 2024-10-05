Brokerages Set Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price at $8.75

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTG opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.49. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 28.19, a current ratio of 28.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

