Brokerages Set Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) PT at $32.55

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Informatica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INFA

Informatica Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,270.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Informatica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Informatica by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Informatica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 120,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 61.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.