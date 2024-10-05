Brokerages Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target at $15.59

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

