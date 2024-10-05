Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Omnicell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 32.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 508,789 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 16.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 241,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,113.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

