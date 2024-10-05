DA Davidson Comments on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.40. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share.

Get QCR alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Stock Up 3.1 %

QCR stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QCR by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in QCR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.