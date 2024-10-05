Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $63.95.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 142,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 386,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

