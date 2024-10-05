RPM International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.91.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $128.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.80. RPM International has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $129.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 193.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 22.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

