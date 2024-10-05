Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$5.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

TSE:TVE opened at C$4.19 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$29,367.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

