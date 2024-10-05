Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

