Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $19.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,777.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $212,410.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,690. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,777.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 524,960 shares of company stock worth $8,390,362. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,766.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

