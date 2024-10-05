Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $355.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

