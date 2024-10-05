Brokers Offer Predictions for Antero Resources Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 382.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.