United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

