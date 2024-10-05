Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.