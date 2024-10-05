Saputo Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Saputo in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.72%.
Saputo Stock Performance
TSE SAP opened at C$28.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.84. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.28 and a 12-month high of C$32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The firm has a market cap of C$12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.
Insider Activity at Saputo
In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,450.00. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Saputo Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
