Saputo Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Saputo in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$28.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.84. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.28 and a 12-month high of C$32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The firm has a market cap of C$12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,450.00. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

