Hess Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after acquiring an additional 663,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hess by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,449,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,220,000 after acquiring an additional 567,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hess by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,794,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 561,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,714,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

