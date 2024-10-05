SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.99 and last traded at $168.92. Approximately 8,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.61.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $773.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

