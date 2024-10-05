FY2025 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Decreased by Analyst

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Veritex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Veritex by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Veritex by 363,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Veritex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

