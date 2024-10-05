Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.35.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
