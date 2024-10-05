Stifel Canada Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.13.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at C$25.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$10.02 and a 12 month high of C$27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.51.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

