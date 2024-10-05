WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

