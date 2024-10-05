Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Wayfair stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.42. Wayfair has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,794.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $532,722.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,794.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Wayfair by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

