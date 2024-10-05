Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 16,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$60.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.30 million. Quorum Information Technologies had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.0499709 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.