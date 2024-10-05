Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.15 ($0.14). 27,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 99,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.44.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

