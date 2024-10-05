Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Freedom Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Freedom Financial Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

