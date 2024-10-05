SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.90. 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.
SUIC Worldwide Company Profile
Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.
