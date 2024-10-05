Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

