Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €27.30 ($30.33) and last traded at €27.40 ($30.44). Approximately 26,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.68 ($30.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $963.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.96 and a 200-day moving average of €29.92.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

