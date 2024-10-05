Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 196.80 ($2.63). Approximately 75,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 305,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.62).

Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £580.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,811.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.86.

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Insider Transactions at Alfa Financial Software

About Alfa Financial Software

In other news, insider Matthew White sold 828,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £1,756,528.12 ($2,349,556.07). 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

