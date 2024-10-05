Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Trading 35% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) traded up 35% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.61. 1,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

