RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
RTL Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.
RTL Group Company Profile
RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.
