Analysts Set Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Target Price at $16.14

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

INZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

INZY stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $319.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 40.1% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,642,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 756,717 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 52.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

