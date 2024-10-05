Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $102.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,826 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,096 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 536,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

