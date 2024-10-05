United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $16.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.44.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 49.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,773,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 587,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 321,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 23.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 237,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $2,317,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

