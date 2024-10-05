Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of TFIN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

