Brokers Set Expectations for Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Addex Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.50% and a negative return on equity of 364.24%.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

